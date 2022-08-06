Smith County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen

"Kaegan has a slight mental condition but is fully functional and athletic," the SCSO said. Kaegan's family says he "got the idea in his head that he needs to go to Florida," even though he has no family or friends there.

"The last time Kaegan did this he was located at the Pilot Truck Stop at FM 14 and Interstate 20," the SCSO said. "At that time, he was trying to get a trucker to take him to Florida. The cameras at the truck stop have been checked with no sign of Kaegan."



Kaegan stands 5’8 and weighs 180 lbs. He was wearing a gray shirt with "Eazy-E" on the front, with black shorts.



If you know of his whereabouts, please contact the SCSO at (903) 566-6600.