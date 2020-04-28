TYLER, Texas — Smith County, along with the rest of the State of Texas, will soon be reopening some nonessential businesses.

However, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran says he had other plans.

“I was prepared to move more quickly, go further and apply the restart more broadly here locally than what [Governor Gregg Abbott] ended up doing on a statewide level," Moran said.

Moran says the governor’s order, which goes into effect May 1, supersedes anything locally put in place.

"So as much as we may want to do more, or impose different restrictions, or allow for different businesses to operate, we actually cannot do that,” Judge Moran explained.

Smith County’s stay at home order will expire Thursday night.

“My order that's currently in place expires on its own terms,” said Moran. “Locally, that order will not be extended, and I will not be issuing any more orders.”

Smith County has been different from other counties in Texas, instead of only allowing essential businesses, the county's stay at home order was broader.

Some nonessential businesses remained open as retail to go or as a locked business meaning it wasn't open to the public.

"We feel like that those measures we put in place have worked,” Moran said. “They've been stopgap measures. I think over the past 10 days or so we’ve averaged about two new cases per day.”

Moran said data from NET Health appears to show the county’s guidelines worked compared to other areas.

"We are actually at the very best for per capita when you compare us counties of similar size,” Judge Moran explained. “Let me just give you some examples, we have 136 cases per 1000 residents, that's a point six ratio."

As more businesses prepare to reopen, Moran says the safety and health measures the community has taken have helped to get us here and will continue to do so.