TYLER, Texas — Friday was the first day that non-essential retail stores statewide could re-open. They can only do what Governor Greg Abbott called “retail to go,” but Smith County was ahead of the curve, providing a lifeline to many local companies.

“Yes, this is quite a different experience with curbside shopping,” Tina Yancey, owner of Blue: House of Jewelry said.

A small provision in the stay-at-home order signed by County Judge Nathaniel Moran that designated essential and non-essential activities included an exception that allowed “locked businesses” to continue operations.

Many small retailers took the opportunity, closing their stores to customers, following social distancing and safety procedures, and selling only via delivery or curbside pickup.

Some stores decided that business model did not work for them, but others adapted to continue earning as much as they could.

“We are able to have the client pull up to the store, and then they call our phone, here at the store, and then we go out and visit with them at their car and try to take care of their needs,” Yancey explained, “whether they’re wanting to shop or pick up something that they saw on our Facebook page.”

Yancey said some customers text back and forth with her. She sends pictures and get their response. Others use video calls to identify the item they want.

“FaceTiming, I can see a bit of their reaction if they like something, I think,” Yancey mentioned. “But I guess the most trying thing is going to be engagement rings.”

Around the corner, cars pull into the parking spaces in front of Spinout to pick up items the occupants ordered.

“We have been extremely pleased,” the store’s owner, Diane Bunker, said. “Not just the city of Tyler, but just, really, the whole area (has) responded and they really are trying to shop local, as well as I know I hear them say eat local, too.”

Spinout has been in business for 35 years, but Bunker says this period feels like starting over from scratch.

“We really had to kind of try to decide,” Bunker said, “what and how we can keep that presence and our name in front of people.”

Spinout increased its social media presence, taking orders via Facebook and Instagram, in addition to over the phone. Closing entirely was never a question.

“I just had too many bills,” Bunker explained. “It’s a family business, so I had a number of people that were depending on me.”

Spinout sells clothing and accessories for women and children, as well as candles and other gifts. Racks are full of shirts, dress, and sleepwear, but Bunker said she is not selling much clothing these days.

“Most people, obviously, can’t worry about sizes,” Bunker said, “So they try to get things that have no size, and kinda no-brainers. So, I hate to say it, but we have jigsaw puzzles and they have been our, probably, number one seller. We have fun Styrofoam cups. Again, easy."

Nothing about retail is easy right now. Yancey despairs seeing half the cases in her store empty. Because of her store’s insurance policy, she keeps all the diamonds and fine jewelry in safes.

Under normal circumstances, she would spend an hour every morning placing the pieces in those cases and another hour putting them away at the end of the night. Now, she leaves them all in the vault, so whenever someone wants to look at an expensive item: “I go back to my safes, and I dig through all these baskets of jewelry to try to find things to try to show people."

“But if it weren’t for social media, I don’t see how I would’ve been able to stay open for two weeks,” Yancey said.

Yancey and Bunker both mentioned that customers have displayed their loyalty to local companies during the pandemic, providing them with revenue needed to see them through until all restrictions are lifted.

“It’s made us feel good,” Bunker said. “Obviously, not anywhere near the numbers of what we would do typically in a given month, but it definitely has kept us afloat.”

“I think that they’re—more than wanting the item badly, they’re really just wanting to support us and help us,” Yancey explained. “I know that, and I appreciate it, and seriously, those things have kept us alive.”

Blue: House of Jewelry has kept its regular hours, but Spinout is only open from 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Bunker said most of her customers are parents, who are likely homeschooling their children in the morning before deciding to run errands in the afternoon. Wrapping up at 3:00 p.m. allows her and her two daughters to make deliveries, free of charge, in the afternoon.

Yancey is not making deliveries herself but is offering free shipping.

“We’re just gonna try to keep doing everything we can do,” Yancey explained. “So I know that I’ve done everything I can do.”

Gov. Abbott is expected to make more announcements about how to reopen the state on Monday.