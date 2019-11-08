SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A summit was held at the Smith County Courthouse on Saturday to teach the area youth about interactions with law enforcement and penalties for breaking the law.

Smith County Criminal Justice Coordinator Gary Pinkerton spoke of the importance of bringing in community leaders to build trust between the people of Smith County and those whose job it is to protect them.

"We just try to get out and reach the youth and tell them that there are a lot of options out there," said Pinkerton. "They're faced with a lot of different dangers they sometimes know about, sometimes they don't know about it. So we'd rather have a dialogue with them."

Pinkerton brought in panelists such as juvenile probation officer Sabrina Dean to give the kids an idea of what happens to when you don't follow the law.

Dean talked about what life in a juvenile detention center is like, including what clothes they would have to wear and the strict rules they would have to abide by.

To counteract the distrust some people feel toward law enforcement, they provided tips on interacting with police.

"Just trying to make sure they know what direction their life is going to go in if they were to commit a crime or commit an offense, that then basically turns their whole world upside down," said Dean.

By having summits like this, Pinkerton hopes he can give juveniles the information they need to be successful and avoid run-ins with the law.

"It really makes you feel good when you see a young man that maybe made a mistake early in life and you talk to him and got him back on the right track," said Pinkerton.

The panel also focused on topics such as bullying, peer pressure and avoiding gang activity.