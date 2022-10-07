Smith County prepares for upcoming election with annual voting accuracy test

The elections administration hopes to insure fairness during this year's race.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Voting registration in Texas for the November election ends next Tuesday at 5 p.m. and Smith County is preparing to get accurate results through the logic and accuracy test.

The main purpose of this test is to help insure that voting equipment and ballots being used in the upcoming election can properly display the candidates, collect votes and tabulate results.

Michelle Allcon, Smith County elections administrator, said that using this system will help citizens feel more confident in how everything works and feel like the election is a fair race.

"We're making sure that when we put those through the tabulating machine that it does actually tabulate them accurately. So if you did a hand count, and you compare it against the electronic records, they would match," Allcon said. "And so we have the absentee ballots for that. And then we create what we call a test deck for early voting and Election Day using the express vote."

Allcon said that the elections administration is expecting a turnout of 80,000 for this year's race. The elections office is utilizing 35 voting locations on Election Day, along with six early voting locations, and many are making sure they're prepared for Nov. 8.

"Voters are walking in steadily. They're calling. Just making sure that they are registered, making sure we have the correct address on file. They're walking in the door. We do have a lot of people that are asking and verifying, but it's not a crazy number," Allcon said. "It's not like we have a line around the building. But it's steady."