SMITH COUNTY, Texas — According to the City of Tyler, the amount of grass fires in Smith County has gone down since the Commissioners Court issued a burn ban three weeks ago. However, there have been reports of illegal burns.

Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said at the Commissioners Court on Tuesday, there have been 85 reports of illegal burns since issuing the ban on September 10.

RELATED: Smith County issues burn ban

Brooks says many warnings have been given but now the SCSO will be issuing citations.

He says only 40 grass fires have been reported in the last three weeks, a decreasing number since the ban was issued.

Although portions of the county have received rain, it was not enough to lift the ban.

Brooks says according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, most of Smith County is now listed as being in a severe drought.

Smith County burn ban restrictions – What you can and can’t do

Actions prohibited: A person violates this order if he or she burns any combustible material outside of an incorporated city limits, or orders such burning by others.

Combustible materials include, but are not limited to, the use of all fireworks; all tobacco products which are discarded, still burning; the use of burn barrels, fire pits and campfires; and any other activity that could result in an outdoor fire.

It does not include the use of vessels specifically designed for the preparation of food that contain all open flames and flammable materials and have enclosed lids.

All persons welding outdoors must notify and register with the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office at 903-590-2652 BEFORE beginning operations. After 5 p.m. and weekends, call 903-566-6600.

Welding Operations shall be prohibited with the exception of welding operations conducted under the following guidelines: