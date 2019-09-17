OVERTON, Texas — The Smith County Commissioners Court approved an interlocal agreement with the City of Overton on Tuesday to take its stray dogs into the Smith County Animal Shelter.

Since the Smith County Animal Control and Shelter opened in December 2016, the Commissioners Court has approved similar agreements with cities like Bullard, Troup, Arp, Winona and Whitehouse.

Smith County Animal Control Coordinator Le’Kisha Stinecipher says the shelter has taken in about 30 dogs from the other cities over the last nine months. The city of Overton averages about two stray dogs per month.

“These interlocal agreements help with the health and safety of citizens in these cities,” Stinecipher said. “It allows them to bring their stray animals into our shelter.”

The shelter will wait 72 hours to try and find the dogs’ owners before they become the responsibility of Smith County and can be adopted out.

Smith County currently has 47 dogs in the shelter, which has a maximum capacity for 169 dogs.

The animal shelter is located at 322 East Ferguson Street and is open for adoptions Monday through Friday.

For more on the Smith County Animal Control and Shelter, click here.