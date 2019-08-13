TYLER, Texas — After three years of seeking to have the Commissioners Court raise her salary and getting less than she asked for, the Smith County Treasurer has filed a formal grievance.

Smith County Treasurer Kelli White filed the grievance Aug. 2 seeking to have her pay increased to $93,000. The Commissioners Court has proposed a budget with a $75,366 salary.

In the grievance letter, White referenced how much treasurers are paid in five similarly-sized counties — Webb ($108,839), Jefferson ($102,203), McLennan ($94,581), Brazos ($83,238), and Hays ($79,509) — with an average of $93,674. The numbers were from the Texas Association of Counties, she said.

