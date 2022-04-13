Smith County, City of Tyler offices to be closed April 15

Unless noted, the offices in Smith County and City of Tyler will reopen on Monday, April 18.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — All non-essential offices in Smith County and the City of Tyler will be closed on April 15 for the observation of Good Friday.

The Smith County non-emergency offices will be closed starting Friday until Monday, April 18, where they will be open for normal business hours. The City of Tyler will have a number of businesses closed in observance of the holiday, including:

City Hall

The Tyler Solid Waste office

Tyler Recycling Center

Tyler Pounds Regional Airport

Tyler Public Library

Tyler Transit and Paratransit

Municipal Court

Tyler Animal Services

Gallery Main Street

The Tyler Parks and Recreation facilities

Tyler Water Utilities

The Residential Garbage and Curbside Recycle Route schedule has been changed to accommodate the holiday hours on Friday. These changes include no collection on Friday; routes normally collected on Friday will take place on Thursday, April 14; and routes normally collected on Thursday will take place today, April 13.

Yard waste, including brush and tree limbs, will not be collected this week. Only household garbage will be picked up by the trucks.

The Tyler Parks and Recreation facilities closed include the Parks administration; Tyler Senior Center; Glass Recreation Center; the Goodman Le-Grand Museum; and the Tyler Rose Garden Center.

The Glass Recreation Center and Rose Garden Center will reopen for normal hours on Saturday, April 16. The Goodman LeGrand Museum will reopen for normal hours on Tuesday, April 19.