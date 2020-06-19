SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County officials say the county has not plans to require masks for public places.

On June 16, the mayors of nine Texas cities lobbied Gov. Greg Abbott to allow them to pass measures to require masks.

In the past week, several counties and cities, including Bexar, Dallas and Harris counties have passed mask requirements.

Governor Abbott's office confirmed counties and cities do have the authority to enforce a mask requirement. However, those wearing masks cannot be jailed or fined for breaking local requirements.

Gregg County officials have also said they will not have a mask requirement.