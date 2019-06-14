SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Smith County woman who went missing June 14 has been found safe and returned home.

According to Smith County Precinct 2 Constable Josh Black, around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, his office was notified Barbara Cooperwood, 36, had possibly been found.

Deputy Constable Tim Maloney responded and found Cooperwood at Villages Resort on Lake Palestine in Smith County and returned her home safely.

Officials were particularly concerned with Cooperwood's disappearance due to the fact she has several medical conditions and has the mentality of a 7-year-old.