Smith County's active cases rise by 20% as transmission rate remains stagnant

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County continues to see a rise of COVID-19 cases trending toward pandemic-high records. But as of Monday, the county's community transmission rate remains the same as it was three days ago.

Smith County continues to have the highest community transmission rate in the Northeast Public Health District’s jurisdiction, although it remained at 129.19 on Monday, the same number reported on Thursday. The “substantial” level had decreased by 6% since Jan. 10 when the rate reached 137.60. Gregg County continues to follow closely behind with a rate of 127.70.

A substantial rate means cities across each county are experiencing large-scale, uncontrolled community transmission of the virus in places such as grocery stores, schools, churches, workplaces, nursing homes, daycares and other congregate settings. Substantial seven-day rolling rates are measured at 35 or more new cases, compared to moderate measured at a level of 10 to 35, and minimal at a level of zero to 10. According to NET Health, the rate calculates the average number of all COVID-positive cases from the previous seven days. That number is divided by the population of the county, multiplied by 100,000, and the final number equals the rate.