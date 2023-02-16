According to Smith Dental Care, over the past 18 years, they have donated more than $2 million in free dental services to more than 4,500 East Texans.

TYLER, Texas — Smith Dental Care is gearing up to host their 18th annual Free Dental Day.

The event is scheduled Saturday, Feb. 18 at Smith Dental Care, located at 5400 New Copeland Rd. in Tyler.

Sign-ups for Free Dental Day will take place Friday, Feb. 17, at 4 p.m. at the Church Gym located at 1343 E. Grande Blvd. Those wishing to participate are asked not to enter the sign-up area until 3 p.m.

“Every year this event helps people from all over East Texas," Dr. Lynette Ogletree said. "We are proud to be in the company of our hard working team, volunteers, and businesses who contribute their time and resources to help those in need.”

