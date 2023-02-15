Smith County Donates computer equipment to Mustard Seed Ministries

Items included 153 desktops, 44 laptops, 82 monitors, 22 printers, four servers, three scanners, two switches and three DVR.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County donated computer equipment Wednesday to Mustard Seed Ministries that will be refurbished and given to local school children.

Dr. Karen Jones, founder and president of Mustard Seed Ministries, received the donation from the Smith County Information Technology Department. Items included 153 desktops, 44 laptops, 82 monitors, 22 printers, four servers, three scanners, two switches and three DVR.

For years, Smith County has donated outdated and broken computer equipment to Mustard Seed Ministries. The nonprofit organization dismantles and reassembles the equipment and donates them to school children who do not have computers.