Smith, Gregg counties see about 1% turnout as early voting wraps up

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — With early voting ending Friday, elections administrators in Smith and Gregg counties said turnout has been what they expected, although they were hopeful for more.

Eight state constitutional amendments are on Tuesday's ballot, along with a $45 million bond package for road and bridge projects in Smith County and two school bond referendums for voters in Kilgore ISD in Gregg County. Residents in Kilgore ISD will decide a $109 million bond for school district facilities and a $4 million bond for work at R.E. St. John Stadium.

Casting a ballot in the constitutional amendment elections is just as important as any other election, said Jennifer Briggs, Gregg County elections administrator. The people who voted early or show up to the polls Tuesday are making a decision for all of Texas, she added.

As of Friday morning, Smith County had recorded 1,882 in-person votes and 186 return absentee ballots, said Michelle Allcon, Smith County elections administrator.