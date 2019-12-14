A smoke alarm woke up residents of an Upshur County home early Friday morning, and they were able to flee to safety as a fire spread, Chief Scott Mischnick of the Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department said.

Mischick said he thinks the fire started in the chimney of the home in the 200 block of Boyd Road. He said the main damage occurred in the second floor, attic and roof.

The fire department responded at 3:31 a.m. and sent two trucks and four firefighters, he said. He said the Gilmer Fire Department and the Pritchett and Harmony volunteer fire departments also responded.

You can read more about this story from our news partners at the Longview News-Journal.