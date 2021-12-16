Pine Tree alum Gary Wiley helps SMU get to bowl game vs. UVA

DALLAS, Texas — Gary Wiley is a senior linebacker for Southern Methodist University who's planning on taking his fifth year to play another for the Mustangs.
With that being said, this is his last go around with many of the guys he's played with for the past four years. Wiley is excited about the upcoming game and owes most of his success to his alma mater, Pine Tree High School. Wiley says without East Texas and their love for football, he would not be the player that he is today.
SMU will go head-to-head with the University of Virginia on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl in Boston.
