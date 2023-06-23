SNAP clients who lost their food in East Texas power outages can file to replace benefits

The form for replacement of benefits must be submitted to the local HHSC office within 10 calendar days of someone discovering their food was destroyed.

East Texas households impacted by lengthy power outages and had their food spoil because of the heat can request replacement SNAP benefits.

In a statement, an official from Texas Health and Human Services Commission said people living in the counties affected by widespread power outages due to recent storms can fill out a form to receive a replacement.

The document, Form H1855, Affidavit for Nonreceipt or Destroyed Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Benefits, must be submitted to the local HHSC office within 10 calendar days of someone discovering their food was destroyed.

Health and Human Services also said the staff is awaiting federal approval to give SNAP clients more time to report that their food was lost or spoiled as a result of the recent storm.

SNAP, which stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, is a program that provides food assistance to low-income families to assist them and supplement their grocery budget.