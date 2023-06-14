Snoop Dogg, Nelly and Ying Yang Twins to perform at Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City

"Snoop Dogg, the seven-time platinum selling artist, movie star, and cultural icon announces his upcoming tour featuring an incredible night of hits from a star-studded lineup," the arena said. " After performing during one of the most epic [Super Bowl] halftime shows in history, Snoop went on tour earlier in 2022 selling out arenas across the country. He is now back out on the road with an incredible lineup that will keep the party rolling all night long! This is truly a one-of-a-kind show that you do not want to miss!"