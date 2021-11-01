SNOW VIDEOS: East Texans capture 1st major snow event since 2018

TYLER, Texas — The East Texas community got the chance to ring in the new year with a full-scale winter wonderland on Sunday.
Snowfall totals across East Texas were reported as follows:
- Appleby - 5"
- Athens - 4"
- Crockett - 5"
- Henderson - 3.5"
- Jacksonville - 7"
- Kilgore - 5"
- Longview - 3"
- New York - 4.5"
- North Zulch - 8"
- Overton - 4.5"
- Palestine - 4.5"
- Rusk - 6"
- Troup - 3"
- Tyler - 4"
- Whitehouse - 5"
And your videos and photos did not disappoint!
