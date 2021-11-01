SNOW VIDEOS: East Texans capture 1st major snow event since 2018

Email your videos and photos to news@cbs19.tv or text them to (903) 600-2600.

TYLER, Texas — The East Texas community got the chance to ring in the new year with a full-scale winter wonderland on Sunday.

Snowfall totals across East Texas were reported as follows:

Appleby - 5"

Athens - 4"

Crockett - 5"

Henderson - 3.5"

Jacksonville - 7"

Kilgore - 5"

Longview - 3"

New York - 4.5"

North Zulch - 8"

Overton - 4.5"

Palestine - 4.5"

Rusk - 6"

Troup - 3"

Tyler - 4"

Whitehouse - 5"

