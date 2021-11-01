x
Local News

SNOW VIDEOS: East Texans capture 1st major snow event since 2018

Email your videos and photos to news@cbs19.tv or text them to (903) 600-2600.

TYLER, Texas — The East Texas community got the chance to ring in the new year with a full-scale winter wonderland on Sunday.

Snowfall totals across East Texas were reported as follows:

  • Appleby - 5"
  • Athens - 4"
  • Crockett - 5"
  • Henderson - 3.5"
  • Jacksonville - 7"
  • Kilgore - 5"
  • Longview - 3"
  • New York - 4.5"
  • North Zulch - 8"
  • Overton - 4.5"
  • Palestine - 4.5"
  • Rusk - 6"
  • Troup - 3"
  • Tyler - 4"
  • Whitehouse - 5"

And your videos and photos did not disappoint!

Check out our viewer submissions below! If you'd like to see your video or picture on CBS19, email it to us at news@cbs19.tv.

JAN. 10, 2021: Snow in East Texas

