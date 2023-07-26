Jacksonville Police clarifies social media post about child abduction is false

TYLER, Texas — The Jacksonville police are urging locals to be aware of a false social media post regarding a child abduction.
The Jacksonville Police Department responded to a missing child call on Monday, July 24. Police said about an hour later, the child was found by family members.
According to the Jacksonville Police Department, they were notified of a social media post discussing a child abduction in the area Tuesday. Officials believe the post is referencing the missing child from the day before.
Police say the child abduction in the media post is false and no additional information will be provided.