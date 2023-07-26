Jacksonville Police clarifies social media post about child abduction is false

Officials believe the post refers to a child that went missing Monday but was found by family members in the area.

TYLER, Texas — The Jacksonville police are urging locals to be aware of a false social media post regarding a child abduction.

The Jacksonville Police Department responded to a missing child call on Monday, July 24. Police said about an hour later, the child was found by family members.

According to the Jacksonville Police Department, they were notified of a social media post discussing a child abduction in the area Tuesday. Officials believe the post is referencing the missing child from the day before.