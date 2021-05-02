Social media post in Bullard community Facebook group causes big 'stink'

x
BULLARD, Texas — A social media post in a Bullard community Facebook group caused a big stink recently. However, residents' worries would soon be flushed down the toilet.

According to the Bullard Police Department, the post was a screenshot of a video showing a person defecating in a homeowner's front yard.

The BPD says comments began flooding social media questioning how city officials and police could let this happen.

Police say they, along with the City of Bullard, began a lengthy investigation, but could find no evidence of the "serial pooper" or residents who had been affected by their actions.

Come to find out, it's because the events occurred in Bullard, California, not Bullard, Texas.

The original poster thought she was posting in a Bullard, CA, Facebook group, which led to the confusion, according to city officials.

"As your mayor, I am relieved we do not have this issue in our neighborhood," Pam Fredrick said in a Facebook comment.

The post has since been removed.

