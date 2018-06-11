Tyler, TX — A local pet store is receiving major backlash after a picture was posted on Facebook.

Krista Snyder posted the photo to Facebook

After that, many people expressed their outrage and concern, and a local animal rescue group spoke out.

The SPCA of East Texas says this is something they have already been looking into.

"For about the last 5 years we've been receiving, off-and-on, complaints regarding the care of the animals in the store," President and founder of the SPCA of East Texas, Deborah Dobbs explained, "just gathering information, talking to former employees, talking to the public."

Dobbs said she isn't sure about the dogs condition but it was the tipping point in her bringing the investigation they were conducting, to light.

"All I have is exactly what you've seen, the picture that we've posted on Facebook so I've not consulted with a veterinarian, I've never laid eyes on this animal. That was simply a way to open up conversation on social media to say this person is concerned, are you concerned?"

She also addressed the issue of dogs inhaling their food, "we realize that boxers tend to look lean. We realize that large breed dogs when they're eating they do inhale and exhale and their ribcage shows, and is more visible, so all of these things, we don't disagree with."

In response to the social media backlash, Petland released to CBS 19 a veterinarian exam of the boxer.

According to the American Kennel Club, Giardia symptoms include:

Diarrhea

Weight Loss

Failure to gain weight

Vomiting

Dehydration

Dull Coat

Employees at Petland did say the dog was not visibly sick.

"This puppy may or may not be in poor health, but this was just an opportunity to open up a conversation with the community," Dobbs explained.

Since the Facebook post the SPCA of East Texas has received over 100 complaints regarding Petland in the last 72 hours.

"We don't want to appear to be trigger happy, but the numbers and the volume of complaints and concerns, serious concerns has reached a point that we just can't continue to just sit back and not say anything," Dobbs said.

She also noted they have been given photographs, vet records, and sworn statements from many about the conditions of their pets, pet deaths, even illnesses the pet came home with.

Those are all things the organization is working on verifying at this time before determining if any legal action can and/or should be taken.

