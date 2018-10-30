LUFKIN — A Lufkin ISD principal is on administrative following social media following remarks on his Facebook page.

The post attacking illegal immigrants was made from a Facebook account belonging Lufkin Middle School eighth grade Principal William Dugat. The post reads:

"Exactly. I worry about the USA looking like South America or Mexico with so many illegal aliens being welcomed into our country. Guess we are doomed to have a dirty country anyway."

The school district confirmed Monday morning they were aware of the post and are investigating. According to a Lufkin ISD spokesperson, they are consulting with the district's attorney as the district continues to investigate. The spokesperson says Dugat remains on administrative leave.

"This is an adult in an authority position who is supposed to be providing safety for these children, and this kind of comment makes them feel very unsafe," says Dr. Maggie Eckhardt, LPC with Samaritan Counseling Center of East Texas.

Dugat's remarks may not have been targeted specifically towards students at Lufkin Middle School. But with more than 70% of the student body being non-white and about 42% being Hispanic, licensed counselors, like Dr. Eckhardt say its not unlikely for some students to feel attacked by his words.

"Forty-two percent of the children are not going to feel say," Eckhardt says. "The others are going to say, 'Well, when am I next?...When am I not going to fit in?...What if I have a Hispanic friend?...What do I do with that Hispanic friend?...Am I going to be a next target?'"

Fellow licensed counselor and clinical director at the Samaritan Counseling Center, Rebecca Lincoln agrees with Dr. Eckhardt.

"His job is to be there for every single student in his school, and to help them know their worth," says Lincoln. "When you discount a whole population of students, that's a 42% population, he's not doing his job of serving them."

Both women also say remarks like those made by Principal Dugat can also affect the behaviors of students at that age.

“What plays out for the school district?," says Linicoln. "More tardiness. Possibly lower standardized test scores, because the kids can’t focus because they don’t feel safe and they haven’t learned how to regulate. Possibly less ambition to pursue something, because you don’t think you’re worthy of pursuing it, so then you don’t pursue something that you’re actually capable of all because of a comment."

Principal Dugat isn't the first East Texas educator to publicly use offensive language when talking about people of other races, religions or cultures. In September, former Onalaska ISD superintendent Lynn Redden resigned after making racial remarks on Facebook about Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

"When you have that kind of role power, then you legitimize those kinds of comments, so other people feel like, 'oh, it's okay to do it'. Somebody over there is a human being who's hearing this who now you've made them feel like they're not worthy."

In a statement, Lufkin ISD officials said the district does not condone Principal Dugat's actions or comments. Lincoln says that's only the first step.

