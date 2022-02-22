Social media shooting threat investigation on going by Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office

Chireno student did not create the post, but had forwarded something created by a currently unknown individual.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigated a social-media post that alleged violence planned at a school. No evidence was found indicating the threat was credible.

Hopkins County authorities contacted the NCSO after being made aware of a social media post traced to an account associated with a user in Chireno. Investigators identified a 16-year-old student who had distributed the information, and contacted the school district.

The Chireno student did not create the post, but had forwarded something created by a currently unknown individual. The student was seeking information about the post, and did not intend it as a threat. Electronics were seized and searched as part of the investigation.

“Based on the evidence, we do not believe the threat originated with the student, or that the student created the post,” Jason Bridges, Nacogdoches County Sheriff said.

The Chireno Independent School District worked closely with the sheriff's office and the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office to investigate in the incident.

In response to this and other recent incidents in East Texas, all county school districts were immediately notified and placed on high alert. NCSO deputies were ordered to increase patrols, presence and monitoring at all county school districts as a precaution.

As a caution, increased monitoring and patrols at county schools will continue out of an abundance of caution.

The investigation into the origin of the post is ongoing.

“We don’t take incidents like this lightly,” Bridges said. “We will do everything in our power to investigate and intervene in these types of cases. NCSO deputies regularly train and prepare to respond to these types of incidents.”