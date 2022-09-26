DISTRICT: Social media threat related to incident at Lumberton High School not Longview High School

"Additionally, the investigation determined that there was no credible threat against Longview schools," Longview ISD said in a statement. "However, as a result of these threats, the district will still be increasing the police presence at Longview High and the rest of Longview ISD campuses."

"While we are thankful to be able to rely on our local law enforcement for matters like this, our best school security feature will always be our students, our families, and community," Longview ISD said. "We encourage you to please speak with your children about the seriousness of passing along threats against individuals or our schools. School safety is no joking matter and our local school districts, as well as our local law enforcement, will take all threats seriously. Law enforcement is notified, and officers and school administration work together to thoroughly investigate any threat, whether it is made verbally, in writing, by email, text message, or online. Our district will also be pressing criminal charges against anyone making threats against students, staff, or our schools."