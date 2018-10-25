LONGVIEW — The Longview Police Department is investigating a threat against Longview High School possibly by a student.

According to police, the person behind the threat on social media claimed to be a student.

Police investigating social media threat that referenced Longview High SchoolThe Longview Police Department is... Posted by Longview Police Department on Thursday, October 25, 2018

Police are at school and investigating the threat. The school is also helping with the investigation.

"We take any potential threat extremely seriously, and will continue to work with Longview Police Department's investigation," Dennis Williams, Assistant Superintendent of Pupil Services said. "We will follow our district procedure in the event that a Longview ISD student or students are involved."

Kilgore High School is also working with police after they received a social media threat Wednesday.

If you have any information please contact Longview Police Department at (903) 903-237-1199 or Longview High School at (903) 663-1301.

