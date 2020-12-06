The Longview Police Department is warning residents of a social security scam.

According to the Longview Police Department, someone has been calling residents in the Longview area stating that their social security number has been compromised and that a vehicle rented in their name was seized at the southern border due to transporting drugs.

The caller then asks for the victim's last four numbers of their social security and then scares them by saying a warrant has been issued for their arrest.

The scammer then tells the victim if they don't put on a prepaid credit card, they will be arrested.

Longview police say a few residents have fall victim to this scam and sent money to these callers.

Reminder, do not provide any of your financial or personal information over the phone.

If you have provided money or gift cards or other forms of payment over the phone to someone, please call your local police department to report this as a theft. The Longview Police Department number is 903-237-1199.