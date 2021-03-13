Some East Texas businesses face backlash as they try to enforce mask policy

Half Price Books in Tyler has had to call the police multiple times after customers refused to wear masks in the store.

TYLER, Texas — Some businesses in East Texas are facing backlash for asking their customers to continue to wear a mask.

At Half Price Books in Tyler, they've continued their mask policy. But while trying to enforce it, they've had to call the police multiple times.

"Three times in the last three days is a little more than we have probably in the last four or five months," Half Price Books Store Manager, Joseph Mora, said.

Even with the mask mandate gone, businesses still have the option to ask people to wear masks inside their buildings.

Mora says they've had multiple customers refuse to wear a mask.

"The instances that security is called, it's because there's a complete refusal to follow the policy at all," Mora said.

He says they're following CDC guidelines and that masks are required at all their stores across the country.

Mora says it's not common that a customer won't wear a mask but for himself and the rest of his staff it's not easy to confront those who won't.

"It does cause some discomfort, anxiety to the staff," Mora said.

We reached out to the Tyler Police Department to find out how they're dealing with people who refuse to wear masks in stores that require them.

The following statement from Tyler PD: