Some East Texas gyms prepare to open at full capacity, others keeping current protocols in place

The statewide mask mandate was lifted Wednesday morning and businesses can now open at 100% capacity, but will they? For East Texas gym owners, it depends.

TYLER, Texas — The statewide mask mandate was lifted Wednesday morning. Gov. Greg Abbott issued that executive order a week ago.

Businesses in Texas are now allowed to open at 100% capacity, but will they?

For gyms in East Texas, the answer varies by location.

"It is now time to open Texas, 100-percent," Abbott said. "Everybody who wants to work should have that opportunity. Every business that wants to be open, should be open."

Big box gyms like Planet Fitness are choosing to continue to require masks for their members, but they say members are not required to keep them on while working out at their station. Masks will be required for entry and exit.

At Anytime Fitness locations in East Texas, managers said equipment will continue to be spaced out, but gym-goers can choose whether they want to wear a mask.

Over at Woodcreek Athletic Club in Tyler, management will continue to require masks for their employees but their members can choose to wear one or not.

At Crunch Fitness, management is strongly encouraging but not requiring masks for their members.

Crunch Fitness staff issued the following statement:

"Crunch would like to provide an update on how these guidelines will affect our member's experience at the gym. We are committed to continuing to keep members safe. We're following CDC public health guidelines so we can all keep moving. Our in-club precautions will remain the same:

Although the mask mandate has been lifted, our employees will continue to wear masks and members are encouraged but not mandated to wear masks

This report reinforces public health guidance that mask-wearing is critical right now in helping to reduce the spread of the virus, particularly during indoor group activities,

We will continue to follow CDC recommended cleaning protocols with increased cleaning rotations and twice-daily use of the electrostatic disinfecting sprayer by our Crunch team

Additional sanitation stations with cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer for member use

We will continue reduced class sizes to ensure ample space for physical distancing"

Gyms like Orange Theory Fitness will continue to require masks and limit capacity.

The business posted this statement to their social media platforms: