Some educators in Longview ISD special education case seek community supervision

One of the defendants appeared briefly in court Wednesday in a case accusing six former educators of injuring special education students at the campus.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: This video comes from Sept. 19, 2022.

Some defendants in a case accusing former Longview ISD educators of injuring special education students at J.L. Everhart Elementary School are asking to be sentenced to community supervision if they are found guilty.

One of the defendants appeared briefly in court Wednesday in a case accusing six former educators of injuring special education students at the campus.

Cynthia Denise Talley, who will turn 56 in November, and her attorney Curtis Lilly were briefly in the courtroom of 188th District Court Judge Scott Novy along with a long line of defendants reporting for other case status updates. Talley and the other five women facing charges in the J.L. Everhart case are scheduled to appear for updates in the coming months.