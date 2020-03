GLADEWATER, Texas — The City of Gladewater will perform a waterline and fire hydrant repair Tuesday.

According to the city, water mains will be shut down in the neighborhood between West Lake Drive and Gay Avenue and Pinecrest Drive and Hendricks Street. Residents in the area should expect low to little water pressure during the repairs.

See the map below for affected areas:

Repairs are expected to begin at 8 a.m. and will last until about 4 p.m.