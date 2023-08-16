x
Several Rusk Rural Water Supply customers under a boil water notice

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has issued customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

RUSK, Texas — A main line break has lead to a water boil notice issued for certain Rusk Rural Water Supply customers in Rusk, Wednesday afternoon. 

Below is a list of customers under a boil water notice are:

  • FM 1857
  • County Roads: 2215, 2216, 2217, 2218, 2219, 2220, 2223

Customers will receive a call if they are affected.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has issued customers to boil their water prior to consumption. 

The public water system will issue a notice to costumers once the boil water notice is rescinds. 

