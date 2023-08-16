Several Rusk Rural Water Supply customers under a boil water notice

RUSK, Texas — A main line break has lead to a water boil notice issued for certain Rusk Rural Water Supply customers in Rusk, Wednesday afternoon.
Below is a list of customers under a boil water notice are:
- FM 1857
- County Roads: 2215, 2216, 2217, 2218, 2219, 2220, 2223
Customers will receive a call if they are affected.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has issued customers to boil their water prior to consumption.
The public water system will issue a notice to costumers once the boil water notice is rescinds.