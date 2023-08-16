Several Rusk Rural Water Supply customers under a boil water notice

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has issued customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

RUSK, Texas — A main line break has lead to a water boil notice issued for certain Rusk Rural Water Supply customers in Rusk, Wednesday afternoon.

Below is a list of customers under a boil water notice are:

FM 1857

County Roads: 2215, 2216, 2217, 2218, 2219, 2220, 2223

Customers will receive a call if they are affected.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has issued customers to boil their water prior to consumption.