TYLER, Texas — Local businesses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic have had to find new ways to adapt. Baristas at The Foundry Coffee House in Tyler are serving up musical performances through Facebook live streams, in between distributing pickup orders for customers.

"We have downtime right now because we're not as busy. We have a lot of employees who are super talented musically. And we also have a sound engineer that works here with us," J.T. Wilkinson said.

Using some of the equipment from the church that operates out of the same building, Wilkinson and other Foundry employees have implemented a creative way to stay engaged with customers online, even while the cafe is empty.

"So, we can kind of tap into our community and still be interactive with them."

Maya singing while working on April 9th Maya singing while working on April 9th Posted by The Foundry Coffee House on Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Music sessions are streamed weekday mornings around 11 a.m. on The Foundry's Facebook page. According to Wilkinson, baristas play song requests from viewers and original music tracks.

This is just one way he said the business has adapted to more people staying at home.

"One of the few things we're doing, we're trying to do more, kind of larger food orders, where we sell quiche, and that's one of our in house specialties that our baker makes."

The coffee house has also implemented new safety protocols to keep both customers and employees safe.

"I want everyone to know that the people who are coming to get a coffee from us, they're not taking a risk."

But some of the changes, like the Facebook live streams, Wilkinson said the coffee house hopes to keep active, as life slowly begins to return to normal.

"They get to put it on while they're eating lunch or while they're just studying or working and [it] kind of feels like there's, you know, something normal to hang on to," Wilkinson said.