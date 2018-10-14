FLINT — A 46-year-old man is dead after allegedly being stabbed by his son in Flint Sunday morning.

The stabbing happened in the 11200 block of County Road 1232 at about 3 a.m.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, Patrick Crowder Jr., 22, stabbed his father, 46-year-old Patrick Crowder Sr., during an argument.

Witnesses told investigators the two had argued over whether Patrick Crowder Jr. would go to church the following morning. Patrick Jr. grabbed a knife from the kitchen and fatally stabbed the elder Crowder.

Patrick Crowder Jr. was arrested and charged with murder. He is currently in the Smith County Jail, and his bond was set at $500,000.

The case is still under investigation.

