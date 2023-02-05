Son of arrested Smith County clerk tries to speak about 'slander' of his family during commissioners court

Lance Phillips, the son of Karen Phillips, said, "I just wanted to correct the slander about my family" before Smith County Judge Neal Franklin stopped him.

TYLER, Texas — The other son of arrested Smith County Clerk Karen Phillips, who is accused of grabbing and pushing deputies during one of her son's arrest in March, attempted to speak about his family during Tuesday's commissioners court public comment section.

Lance Phillips, the son of Karen Phillips and brother to Derek Phillips, had signed up for public comment, a time in which citizens can speak about topics on the agenda for three minutes, regarding replats on Smith County roads.

Karen Phillips, 65, of Tyler, was booked into the Smith County Jail April 4 on a charge of interfering with public duties. She had a $1,000 bond and has now been released from the jail, records show.

The charge stems from the arrest of her son Derek Phillips, who is accused of interfering with a March 28 traffic stop when deputies tried to pull another man, Cody Voss, over for having his tail lights out, according to the sheriff's office.

Documents show that Derek Phillips interfered with Voss' traffic stop arrest several times. Officials also said Karen Phillips grabbed a sheriff's deputy and pushed another deputy as these officers tried to arrest Derek Phillips after he ran into her home.

During public comment, Lance Phillips began by saying, "This is what can happen to you when you're driving down the Smith County roads. I just wanted to correct the slander about my family. For the record ..."

Smith County Judge Neal Franklin then stopped Lance Phillips saying if he wasn't going to speak about replats on Smith County roads, he could not speak.

Lance Phillips gave what he had prepared to say on paper to commissioners court officials, asking for it to be put into the record.