Son of Tyler pastor convicted of stealing from elderly arrested

Jerome Anthony Milton, 27, was released from the Smith County Jail Monday.

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The attached video was produced in May

The son of Rev. Jerome Milton who pleaded guilty last week to stealing from an elderly couple, his former church and a local nonprofit has been arrested in connection with the elderly theft case.

Jerome Anthony Milton, 27, of Tyler, was charged Monday on two counts of credit or debit card abuse against the elderly. He was released from the Smith County Jail the same day. His bonds totaled $125,000, jail records show.

The younger Milton was indicted on a credit or debit card abuse against the elderly charge on March 31; however, records currently show that indictment is no longer on file.

Through a plea deal on Aug. 12, Rev. Milton, who leads Open Door Bible Church in Tyler, admitted to using bank transfers and credit cards to steal from two elderly congregation members as well as stealing from the previous church he led and the East Texas Communities Foundation.



Rev. Milton will serve 180 days in the Smith County Jail and 10 years' probation through his guilty plea. Once released from the county jail, he will have a hearing in February to address restitution payments, prosecutors said.

According to the March 31 indictment, over a seven-month period, the younger Milton fraudulently benefited from using the same elderly couple's debit cards.

Police documents obtained in October 2021 state Rev. Milton unlawfully took money from congregation members, Wayford and Marilyn Brown, using multiple check withdrawals and ATM transactions while he serving as their power of attorney and finances.

The document states Rev. Milton used the funds he took for car payments and hotel rooms.