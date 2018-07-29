TYLER — "I was dead inside," Karlee Knucks said.

Her two sons were taken away from her by Child Protective Services to go live with Knuck's cousin in May 2017.

Knowing she needed help her CPS Investigator told her about a program in New London that helped women with different backgrounds to get back on their feet.

For a month Knucks called Son Shine Lighthouse to show how dedicated she was to turning her life around.

She ended up at Hiway 80 Rescue Mission shortly after her sons were taken.

"I called Son Shine and I told them I'm at the shelter what do I need to do to get in there," Knuck said. "Ms. Debra the director she came and saw me... it was a Wednesday, I was in Son Shine by that Friday."

For the first three months she was at Son Shine, Knucks did not have her sons she said she focused on herself and her drug addiction during that time.

"I guess when God thought I was ready you know he was like hey OK this is what we're going to do we're going to let you have your kids," Knuck said.

Her youngest son had been taken from her two weeks after he was born though so Knuck had to bond with him, do the program and she worked for At Home Health. She said it was tough, but worth it.

"The fact that I wanted something new, I didn't want how I lived before and that was what really kept me going," Knuck said.

After spending a year at Son Shine Lighthouse, Knuck is now at Buckner Family Pathways in Longview.

"It's actually a program where women and their kids go there and they get an apartment and your requirement is to be single and to go to school," Knuck said.

She is studying business administration at the Kilgore College Longview Campus.

"I plan to graduate college, I plan to be a business owner, possibly even have my own ministry," Knuck said.

Grateful is the word Knuck said about the people who helped her at Son Shine to get where she is now.

"Because if it wasn't for Son Shine, I wouldn't have the life I live now," Knuck said.

If you or someone you know need help go to the Son Shine Lighthouse Minisitries website at www.sonshinelighthouse.org.

© 2018 KYTX