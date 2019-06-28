Pat Mahomes will be honored by the Sioux Falls Canaries professional baseball team Friday night as he becomes the newest member of the Canaries Hall of Fame.

The Lindale High School graduate's professional career spanned nearly two decades.

Mahomes made his major league debut with the Minnesota Twins in 1992. He was traded to the Boston Red Sox in 1996.

Mahomes also saw stints with the following MLB teams:

New York Mets

Texas Rangers

Chicago Cubs

Pittsburgh Pirates

Fans at the Canaries' matchup against the Milwaukee Milkmen will receive a free Mahomes poster during the special pregame ceremony. A firework show will follow the contest.