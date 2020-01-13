TYLER, Texas — Construction of the new drainage system under South Fleishel Avenue is complete and the road will reopen to through traffic on Wednesday, January 15.

The new storm drain system will increase the capacity of the existing infrastructure and send the water outfall northwest of South Fleishel Avenue and East 6th Street alleviating street and home flooding issues that previously plagued the area.

Travelers can expect the road to be fully reopened by 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

