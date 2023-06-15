Tyler Mobility study aims to improve traffic flow

The Tyler City Council recently approved a $493,411 engineering contract on June 14 with HDR Engineering, Inc. to complete a South Tyler Mobility Study.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler City Council recently approved a $493,411 engineering contract on June 14 with HDR Engineering, Inc. to complete a South Tyler Mobility Study.

Based on the current travel demand modeling technology, the city of Tyler will receive a comprehensive look into transportation connectivity. Officials will also dive into how network improvements can accommodate future growth within the city.

This enhanced study will evaluate existing travel behavior patterns on city roads, analyze a new master street plan, all while prioritizing traffic flow.

Additionally, it will conduct route alignment evaluations and provide cost estimates.

Cameron Williams, city of Tyler traffic engineer said, "South Broadway Avenue continues to face traffic congestion issues, ranking 47th on the 100 most congested roadways in Texas in 2022."

Tyler anticipates receiving the results of the study in about six to eight months time.

The Half-Cent Sales Tax Board has approved this project for the 2022-2023 Half-Cent Work Plan as well as the funding on June 13.