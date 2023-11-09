Nearly 3,000 innocent lives were lost that day, but the impacts continue to be felt.

VIDOR, Texas — Monday marks the 22nd anniversary of the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 and Southeast Texas first responders are using this somber day to reflect and ensure those memories are never forgotten.

That morning, 19 terrorists hijacked four California-bound commercial airplanes shortly after their departures from airports in Boston, Newark and the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area.

The planes were flown into the iconic World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon and a field in western Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 innocent lives were lost that day, but the impacts continue to be felt.

Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll tells 12News that day, he woke up at 11:30 a.m. and didn't realize just how the entire world would change.

During this time of national uncertainty, the mission for law enforcement was clear. That mission was to protect some of Southeast Texas's most valuable places.

"The plants in our local area began to step up security, and we assisted them in their dealings. It was very new. I mean people need to realize that we were shooting this by the seam of our pants during that time period," Carroll said.

Major advances have been made when it comes to training and responding to terrorism. Advocates have even emerged to fight for better health care for first responders.

In the years that followed, many first responders who were at ground zero were plagued with illnesses.

"It's been estimated that and equal number of people have passed away since then from one the health related issues at ground zero and two suicide from the mental health related issues," said Port Arthur Fire Chief Greg Benson.

This day is a part of history that both first responders want to honor and remember.

Many of the new recruits entering into a public service career, weren't event born when 9/11 occurred.

"We can't forget the sacrifices so many men and women made not just in New York, but in Iraq to save our freedom," Carrol said.

"They are aware of that motivation and dedication of the need for true service," Benson said.

Fires responders in Southeast Texas and across the nation continue to keep their promise to "never forget."