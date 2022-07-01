Southern Utilities implements mandatory water use restrictions; penalties to be issued for violations

Southern Utilities says if customers violate the mandatory water use restrictions, they could face penalties.

TYLER, Texas — Southern Utilities will implement Stage 2 Drought Contingency plans for their customers beginning Tuesday. The plan will be in place until further notice.

Southern Utilities says the company's drinking water system has reached an all-time high primarily created by active landscape irrigation systems and outside residential water.

According to Southern Utilities, the following makes up a Stage 2 plan:

Mandatory water use restrictions will be implemented.

No recreational outside water use will be allowed.

The installation of shut-off nozzles on all outside water hoses will be required.

"Stage 2 of the Drought Contingency Plan is defined as the mandatory restriction of residential and recreational water use including, but not limited to, the outside washing of home windows/siding, driveways, vehicles, boats and trailers without the use of a bucket and/ or cut off valve; unattended sprinkling of landscape shrubs and grass; draining, filling, and refilling of swimming pools or jacuzzi pools," Southern Utilities said.

The use of landscape irrigation systems and outside lawn watering methods will be further restricted to only one day per calendar week, as indicated below:

Even number street address between 10 p.m. - 6 a.m. Tuesdays only

Odd number street address between 10 p.m. - 6 a.m. Thursdays only

Southern Utilities says if customers violate the mandatory water use restrictions, they could face the following penalties:

First violation - The customer will be notified by written notice of their specific violation.

- The customer will be notified by written notice of their specific violation. Second violation - After written notice the utility may install a flow restricting device in the line to limit the amount of water which will pass through the meter in a 24-hour period. The utility may charge the customer for the actual cost of installing and removing the flow restricting device, not to exceed $50.

- After written notice the utility may install a flow restricting device in the line to limit the amount of water which will pass through the meter in a 24-hour period. The utility may charge the customer for the actual cost of installing and removing the flow restricting device, not to exceed $50. Subsequent violations - Southern Utilities may discontinue service at the meter for a period of seven days, or until the end of the calendar month, whichever is less.

The normal reconnect fee of the utility will apply for restoration of services.

Southern Utilities says if the present drought conditions persist, Stage 3 or Stage 4 of the approved plan may be implemented.