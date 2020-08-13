Southland Conference votes to postpone fall sports with intent to compete in spring of 2021

Institutions may choose to participate in limited fall competition. “After thoughtful consideration, the Southland Conference Board of Directors reached consensus in postponing league competition for our fall semester sports,” Dr. Houston Davis, Board Chair and President of the University of Central Arkansas, said. “Protecting competitive opportunities in a safe manner for our student-athletes was paramount in the review, and a delay to the spring allows campuses and athletic departments to get a better handle on issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.” “The Board concluded that an entire fall sports season is not likely, and that a postponement to spring can provide the important opportunities our teams annually seek,” Southland Conference Commissioner Tom Burnett added. “While disappointed that we won’t be playing these sports in the Southland’s 58th year of fall competition, we look forward to a unique spring season of athletics that also includes NCAA postseason opportunities.” It is expected that Southland athletic directors will immediately begin work with the Southland staff to determine spring competitive planning and other issues.

"Words cannot express my disappointment, but that pales in comparison to what our student-athletes are feeling right now," SFA Director of Athletics Ryan Ivey said in a statement. "As with everything with COVID-19, no two days are alike. As such, we will continue to evaluate and consult with our medical team as the situation emerges, and we hope it may be possible for our student-athletes to have the opportunity to compete in some capacity. I can assure everyone that the holistic student-athlete well-being is at the center of our decision making. I am extremely proud of our student-athletes and the leadership, passion and discipline they have displayed throughout this entire pandemic. We, as a department, are more resolved than ever to do everything we can possibly do to be provide them with a great experience and the opportunity to achieve every dream that they have, on and off of their respective competition surfaces."