TYLER, Texas — Southside Bank will close the lobbies of all their branch locations beginning Monday.

While the lobby will be closed, drive-thru service will continue during normal business hours. Southside will also serve customers through their digital channels.

Customers may still schedule appointments with the bank between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday - Friday.

For more information and complete details regarding temporary branch closures, follow this link to the SouthBank website.