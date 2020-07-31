Southside Bank supports East Texas nonprofits through FHLB Dallas Grant Program

Southside submitted applications on behalf of the nonprofits, and the grant program matched Southside Bank’s contributions to the organizations five to one.

TYLER, Texas — Southside Bank has provided support for HOPE Jacksonville, Christian Women’s Job Corp of Tyler, and East Texas Human Needs Network through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) special Partnership Grant Program.

Southside submitted applications on behalf of the nonprofits, and the grant program matched Southside Bank’s contributions to the organizations five to one.

“Southside Bank is proud to support these incredible nonprofits as they provide assistance to so many people,” said Lee R. Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southside Bank. “We are thankful for this partnership with FHLB Dallas to create an even greater impact for these organizations and, in turn, the community.”

The East Texas nonprofits will use the special Partnership Grant Program funds to assist community members affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Support provided will include rental assistance, isolation housing for homeless, workforce assistance and job training.

“As our members and their communities face challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we felt it was important to provide additional funds through the special Partnership Grant Program,” said Greg Hettrick, First Vice President and Director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas. “We are proud to partner with Southside Bank to support these organizations and their missions to assist community members.”