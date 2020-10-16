x
Southside Park in Tyler reopens after repairs

The new playground is located at 455 Shiloh Road in Tyler.
Credit: Southside Park All-Inclusive Playground Project

TYLER, Texas — The Southside Park playground in Tyler has reopened to the public. 

The playground was fully renovated and opened in November of 2019 before having to close a portion of the playground in March of 2020, due to issues with the surfacing.

The new playground, located at 455 Shiloh Rd., features wheelchair ramps, a smooth surface turf, and fully accessible features for kids of all abilities. 

The new playground was a joint effort of the Tyler Area Ambucs and the City of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department.

