Southside Park in Tyler reopens after repairs

The new playground is located at 455 Shiloh Road in Tyler.

TYLER, Texas — The Southside Park playground in Tyler has reopened to the public.

The playground was fully renovated and opened in November of 2019 before having to close a portion of the playground in March of 2020, due to issues with the surfacing.

The new playground, located at 455 Shiloh Rd., features wheelchair ramps, a smooth surface turf, and fully accessible features for kids of all abilities.