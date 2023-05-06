Sparking powerlines cause damage at Gun Barrel City businesses as storm moved through area, officials say

Two of the businesses have water, fire and smoke damage, and the other businesses suffered smoke damage, according to GBCFD. No injuries were reported.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — Officials believe sparking powerlines caused damage at a few businesses in Gun Barrel City after high winds moved through the area early Saturday morning.

According to the Gun Barrel City Fire Department, firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of North Gun Barrel Lane, where the building houses several businesses, around 12:20 a.m.

The fire started in the back of the building and crews believe sparking powerlines that went into the building caused the blaze, the fire department said.

Just before the fire was reported, the Gun Barrel City area experienced high winds when a thunderstorm passed over the city.

Two of the businesses have water, fire and smoke damage, and the other businesses suffered smoke damage, according to GBCFD. No injuries were reported.