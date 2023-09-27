SPCA East Texas celebrates new facility with ribbon-cutting ceremony to accommodate adoptions

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Sunday, Oct. 15 from 2 to 4 p.m.

TYLER, Texas — The SPCA East Texas has announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. for their new facility.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at the new SPCA East Texas building located at 3245 W. Grande in Tyler.

The Texas Rose Festival Queen Laura Elaine Bryan will be performing at the ribbon cutting.

One of the biggest renovations included a new 16,000-square-foot facility that was recently completed. The organization is looking forward to utilizing this facility in welcoming the community.

The new location is aiming to accommodate foster, adoption and health services all under one roof.

The new facility will offer:

· Provide more indoor space to reduce stress for animals and staff

· It will offer separate dog and cat isolation for ill and contagious animals

· Create a private nursery for nursing litters and expectant moms

· Gift the animals with a large, enhanced indoor play area

· Increase program capacity and provide a centralized location for staff and volunteers