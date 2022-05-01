East Texas animal rescue participating in #BettyWhiteChallenge

"You can always tell about somebody by the way they put their hands on an animal." - Betty White

TYLER, Texas — An East Texas animal rescue organizations says they'll participate in the #BettyWhiteChallenge that's gone viral.

The SPCA of East Texas says the challenge encourages Betty White fans and animal lovers to honor her memory as an animal advocate and celebrate her 100th birthday with a donation. White died on Dec. 31, 2021, just a few weeks shy of her centenarian birthday, which would have been Jan. 17, 2022.

"We would be honored to receive donations in memory of an animal welfare warrior such as Betty," the SPCA of East Texas said. "Whether it's $5 or $100, every donation makes a difference to the homeless animals of East Texas."

According to CBS News, in a 2011 interview with CBS Sunday Morning, anchor Katie Couric asked White what advice she would give to people who want a rich, long life like she had.

"I'm not preaching, but maybe I learned it from my animal friends: kindness and consideration for somebody besides yourself," White said. "And I think that keeps you feeling young, I really do."

Following her passing, American Humane, the world's largest certifier of animal welfare, released a statement honoring White's love and compassion for animals.

“For nearly a century, Betty White has been a tireless and devoted animal welfare advocate and we are proud to have known her for 70 years — longer than any other supporter in our history,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, American Humane president and CEO. “We bestowed our highest honor, the National Humanitarian Medal, on Betty because she reflected our core values of compassion, caring and hope. Betty dedicated herself to protecting and improving the quality of life for animals worldwide. She has always been a one-of-a-kind phenomenon, and we are honored to have known and worked with her during so much of her truly remarkable life. On behalf of the millions of animals whose lives you have touched, thank you, Betty!”